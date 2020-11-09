Virus Outbreak Trump

Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a press briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. 

 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Monday that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and that Christopher Miller, who serves as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary "effective immediately."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

