Trump-era sentencing reform law doesn't apply to low-level crack cocaine offenders, Supreme Court says By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter Posted Jun 14, 2021 Posted Jun 14, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Supreme Court held Monday that a low-level crack-cocaine offender is ineligible to seek a reduced sentence under the Trump-era First Step Act sentencing reform law.The vote was 9-0. This story is breaking and will be updated.
