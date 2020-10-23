Click here for updates on this story
PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW ) -- The Trump campaign has been videotaping people as they deposit ballots in drop boxes in Philadelphia. The campaign says they are attempting to catch voter violations.
They claim they have recorded voters illegally depositing multiple ballots.
Election officials say they can’t confirm the tapings violate Pennsylvania law, but Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the recordings could be illegal voter intimidation.
Meanwhile, a new lawsuit filed today is challenging the extension for counting mail-in ballots in the commonwealth for up to three days after Election Day.
