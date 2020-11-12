President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms that the administration says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
The order identifies 31 Chinese companies that it says "enable the development and modernization" of China's military and "directly threaten" US security.
It also bans US investors from owning or trading any securities that originate or are exposed to those firms. This includes pension funds or holding shares in the companies that are banned.
The order, set to take effect January 11, comes as trade and technology battles are heating up between the world's two largest economies.
This story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.