(CNN) — Al fundador de Wikileaks, Julian Assange, se le negó la libertad bajo fianza después de que un juez de la corte de magistrados de Westminster en el Reino Unido determinara que existía un riesgo considerable de fuga si se le permitía esperar la apelación para su juicio en libertad.
Tribunal niega libertad bajo fianza a Julian Assange
- olivertapia
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
