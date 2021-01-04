Tribunal del Reino Unido rechaza la extradición de Assange a EE.UU. olivertapia Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (CNN) — Un tribunal británico rechazó a solicitud de Estados Unidos de extraditar al fundador de Wikileaks, Julian Assange, a Estados Unidos, y dictaminó que tal medida sería «opresiva». Noticia en desarrollo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Julian Assange La Wikileaks Cnn Tribunal Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesAssistant prosecutor for Jackson County dies of the coronavirusCAUGHT ON CAMERA: Company releases video of 2020's worst red-light runnersFormer Odessa teacher and coach faces sexual misconduct charge involving studentsWoman's stabbing death marks Kansas City's first homicide of 2021Colorado identifies first known case of UK coronavirus variant in US3-year-old boy, dog abandoned in cemetery 2 days before ChristmasStimulus checks on the wayTeenager shot at the Independence Center, transported to the hospitalHomeless man found dead during snow storm in Kansas CityWife turns Alex Smith's leg brace into model of Super Bowl trophy Videos
