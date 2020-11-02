(CNN) — El rapero Travis Scott eliminó su cuenta de Instagram después de publicar una foto de sí mismo disfrazado como Batman para Halloween.
La reacción de sus seguidores al disfraz no fue buena, y muchos lo trolearon por parecer un insecto en lugar de un superhéroe.
Scott había posado con un traje de Batman color marrón chocolate, junto a autos y equipaje a juego.
Travis Scott dressed as Batman for halloween 🦇 pic.twitter.com/WqWbgMLwXj — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) November 1, 2020
El domingo por la mañana, su cuenta de Instagram fue eliminada.
Otros seguidores especularon que Travis Scott pudo haber eliminado su cuenta porque está a punto de lanzar nueva música. Su último lanzamiento fue «Franchise (Remix)», con Young Thug y MIA, a finales de septiembre.
También está trabajando en un evento de concierto con Fortnite y recientemente hizo una asociación con McDonald’s para un menú.
