KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person was extricated after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-29 Southbound northwest of the 35 split off.
According to police, five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Interstate 29 Southbound past Interstate 35 Northbound.
Officials said that there are no life-threatening injuries in the accident.
Interstate 29 Southbound is closed past Interstate 35 Northbound.
