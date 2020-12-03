JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City drivers should know a portion of southbound I-435 is scheduled to be reduced to one lane near Arrowhead Stadium from approximately Truman Road to 23rd Street for pavement repairs on Saturday, Dec. 5.
This is scheduled to last the bulk of the day, starting at 4 a.m. and lasting until roughly 5 p.m. There could be delays and all work is weather permitting.
Pack your patience and be considerate of other drivers and workers. MoDOT Kansas City recommends you use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. All work zones are considered no phone zones.
