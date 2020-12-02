GENERIC: Traffic Alert

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An additional right lane is scheduled to be closed Wednesday on I-35 at 75th Street from 9-3 p.m.

The north and southbound lane closures are part of an ongoing widening project on Interstate 35 in Johnson County from south of 67th Street to south of 75th Street.

The ramp at 75th Street to I-35 S will see closures the same day from noon until 2 p.m.

During this time, you can hop on southbound I-35 from Shawnee Mission Parkway or another nearby street.

