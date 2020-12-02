JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An additional right lane is scheduled to be closed Wednesday on I-35 at 75th Street from 9-3 p.m.
The north and southbound lane closures are part of an ongoing widening project on Interstate 35 in Johnson County from south of 67th Street to south of 75th Street.
The ramp at 75th Street to I-35 S will see closures the same day from noon until 2 p.m.
During this time, you can hop on southbound I-35 from Shawnee Mission Parkway or another nearby street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.