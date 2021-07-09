KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 at Missouri Highway 9 are closed due to rollover semi crash.
The wreck was reported just before 7 a.m. Friday. Drivers should find an alternate route.
#Breaking My friends in #KC, north of downtown. An overturned semi169 S at 9 HWY has all lanes shut down. Use 29 S, 283, 9 HWY for alternate routes. NB 169 still has one lane blocked crash. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/s0jh9RHkeK— Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) July 9, 2021
