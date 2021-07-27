CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly assaulting Claycomo officers and leading police on a chase.
The driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 35 southbound and caused multiple crashes near 69 Highway at Pleasant Valley Road about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. He ran on foot after but was taken into custody by Kansas City police, Clay County deputies say.
The Missouri State Highway patrol says person was injured.
The interstate was shut down for about 45 minutes before one lane reopened to traffic.
