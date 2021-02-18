Multi-vehicle wrecks on SB I-635 to I-35 created impact in morning drive

Two crashes on southbound I-635 S to southbound I-35 have created an impact in your morning drive.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Two crashes on southbound I-635 to southbound I-35 have created an impact in your morning drive.

The first crash happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday and authorities say a driver spun out on the ramp to I-35. As a result, there was a traffic back up after police and roadside assistance arrived. Traffic was getting by in one lane leading into the ramp. During this time, authorities tell KCTV5 there was a second accident.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Allow 10 minutes on southbound I-635 in the drive from I-70 to I-35. Traffic can drive straight to southbound Metcalf, but there have been slower drive times at different points in the morning.

Tow trucks are on scene and will work to clear the accidents.

