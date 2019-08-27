LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The headache is almost over, Northlanders.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday for the new dual bridges at Missouri Route 152 over Interstate 35 in Liberty but was cancelled due to the weather. However, the bridge will officially open for drivers on Wednesday.
Back in March, crews for the Missouri Department of Transportation began building the two companion bridges with eight lanes in one and three lanes in the other. Part of the new dual bridge system will have a new displaced-left diverging diamond interchange.
While the new dual bridge is a major milestone in the project, there is still work to be completed that will cause traffic disruptions.
The overall project replaced the Hwy. 152 Bridge over I-35, making improvements to Kansas Street and Hwy. 291 by adding wider driving lanes and additional turn lanes. The project also addressed bicycle and pedestrian needs along the corridor with sidewalks and multiple-use paths.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020.
The project was estimated at $30 million, jointly funded between MoDOT, and the cities of Liberty and Kansas City, MO.
