LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Highway 152/Kansas Street Bridge over I-35 will close in the early evening hours on May 31.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said that interstate traffic will be redirected to the off and on ramps during demolition. I-35 will reopen to normal traffic by 6 a.m. June 3.
The bridge is expected to reopen by the end of September.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of August 2020.
This is all part of a project to replace the bridge and to make improvements to Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291. The improvements include adding wider lanes and additional turn lanes.
The project will also address bicycle and pedestrian needs along the corridor, and a multiple-use path along the south side of Hwy. 152 and Kansas Street.
The project is estimated at $30 million, jointly funded between MoDOT, and the cities of Liberty and Kansas City, MO.
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.