UPDATE: As of 6 a.m. Friday, the incident has cleared and traffic is moving as normal.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- If you head out the door before 6 a.m. Friday and drive by Arrowhead Stadium along southbound I-435, be ready for some slower speeds.
A southbound slowdown starts approximately at Truman Road on Interstate 435. The on ramp from 23rd Street is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up items that spilled out of a truck. Drivers are getting by in one lane and the ramp is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m.
A second wreck happened along southbound I-435 just after 23rd Street. That is currently blocking the left lane.
If you would like to avoid slower speeds, perhaps take Van Brunt Road south. If you would like to stick with I-435 and typically enter from 23rd Street, maybe use Truman instead.
This article was written approximately 5:30 a.m. and will be updated at a later time as ramps and lanes reopen.
