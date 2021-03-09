Click here for updates on this story
VERNON, Connecticut (WFSB) -- The town of Vernon is working to make sure they reach as many eligible people as possible to get them a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Tuesday, the town’s mobile vaccine clinic will go to the Vernon Village, where people 55 years and older reside, to get them vaccinated.
The town said some residents will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccination at a centralized location set up with Vernon Village, while others will be visited by healthcare workers who will administer the vaccine to them in their homes.
The town said leaders have been working with park management to set up a clinic in order to reach the vulnerable population.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.