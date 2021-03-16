Click here for updates on this story
WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- These days, local stories in western North Carolina spread quickly across the country through the web, and you never know who they might touch and inspire. One Maryland man's special delivery reminds us of the big hearts in a world that's increasingly smaller.
Five-hundred miles away, artist Jason Swain saw our News 13 story about the death of Roxy, the PTSD Service Dog, back in December.
The pit bull that had become a social media darling died several months after being diagnosed with cancer.
"I sort of read the story that you've done, and I've sort of got a soft spot for service dogs," Swain explained.
After seeing our story and getting a creative spark, he started painting a portrait of Roxy.
Swain's painted many vets and heroic pets with striking detail. Once complete, he gives them away to loved ones as a gesture of appreciation.
One of his first pieces captured Australian soldier Darren Smith and his bomb detection dog Herbie. Both were killed in an I-E-D explosion in Afghanistan.
Roxy was the latest subject under somber circumstances.
"It's really amazing that he has this ability and that he actually uses it for a good reason," Justin Tucker, an Army veteran and Roxy's owner, said.
"So, I thought, 'You know what, it's well worth the road trip to deliver it personally,'" Swain said, just before making the trek to give Tucker the portrait.
They agreed to meet at the Waynesville Skate Park, where Tucker often trains his service dog Reaper.
For veterans like him, a dog can be both a friend and a lifesaver.
"I wanted to have a service dog myself," he said.
While his mind is now focused on training Reaper -- a Belgian shepherd -- Tucker still grieves the loss of Roxy.
"Everywhere we go, Roxy's always there with me. It's hard to accept the fact that she's gone," Tucker said.
"Roxy crossed the rainbow bridge on December 18," he said.
"It's hard. I'm not gonna lie, it's hard," said Tucker. "Roxy was the best thing to ever happen to me."
In 2018, she was a winner in the service dog category at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. More importantly, she helped Justin through difficult times.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.