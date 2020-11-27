A top Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi, was killed on Friday outside the capital Tehran, Iran's state media IRIB and semi-official news agencies Tasnim said.
Despite a denial by the Iran's Atomic Organization earlier, state media and semi-official news agencies said that Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was killed.
More to follow...
