The cybersecurity firm FireEye said Tuesday that it had come under cyberattack by "highly sophisticated" actors likely sponsored by a nation-state, in a rare and extremely serious instance of a mainstream security vendor being compromised. The hack could even give the perpetrators the means to launch attacks against other targets.
In an investor disclosure, FireEye said the attack was highly customized to target FireEye's systems and is unlike any the company has responded to in the past.
"Based on his 25 years in cyber security and responding to incidents, Kevin Mandia, our Chief Executive Officer, concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities," the SEC filing said.
The attacker accessed "certain Red Team assessment tools that we use to test our customers' security," the disclosure continued, implying that many of FireEye's clients, including its government customers, could be indirectly affected by the breach. "We are proactively releasing methods and means to detect the use of our stolen Red Team tools. We are not sure if the attacker intends to use our Red Team tools or to publicly disclose them. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, we have developed more than 300 countermeasures for our customers, and the community at large, to use in order to minimize the potential impact of the theft of these tools."
This story is developing...
