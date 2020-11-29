President-elect Joe Biden is still weighing who will lead the Central Intelligence Agency, but Tom Donilon is no longer under consideration for the post, CNN has learned.
Two sources familiar with the matter say Donilon, a former national security adviser in the Obama administration who had been considered a frontrunner for the job, intends to remain in the private sector and not join the Biden administration.
Donilon told the Biden transition team "a while ago" that he was not ready to go back into government right now, one of the sources said.
CNN reported last week that former acting CIA Director Michael Morell is among those under consideration for the post.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
