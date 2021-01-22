Tom Brokaw retiring from NBC News after 55 years with the network

Tom Brokaw is formally retiring from NBC News after an extraordinary 55 years with the network.
Brokaw, 80, is best known for having anchored the "NBC Nightly News" from 1982 through 2004.
He has been a senior correspondent for the network in recent years.
NBC said in a press release that "Brokaw will continue to be active in print journalism, authoring books and articles, and spend time with his wife, Meredith, three daughters and grandchildren."
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.