BOSTON (WBZ) -- A Tom Brady rookie card sold for more than $2.25 million Friday night. The Lelands 2021 Spring Classic Auction said the card is considered the “Holy Grail” of all Tom Brady rookie cards.
The card sold for $2,252,854.
The sale is the largest in history for a football card. It also shatters the $1.32 million record sale of another Tom Brady card last month.
“The 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Rookie Autograph card was graded 8.5 with an autograph grade of nine,” according to Lelands.
