Toddler rescued from sinking truck

DICKSON COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A toddler is safe this morning after they were pulled from a sinking truck in Dickson County Thursday afternoon.
The Tennessee City Fire Department says the truck went into a pond on the 400 block of Highway 70 West.
The two-year-old child was reportedly in the back seat when the truck was knocked out of gear and rolled into the pond.
A family member was able to pull the toddler from the vehicle before rescue crews arrived.
No one was injured in the incident.
