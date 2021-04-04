Click here for updates on this story
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- A toddler was grazed by a bullet in a triple shooting in south St. Louis City early Saturday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three people arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them was a 2-year-old boy with a non-threatening graze wound. The boy was playing inside a bounce house in the 3900 block of Virginia with a 23-year-old man and 23-year-old woman when the gunfire erupted. The woman was also grazed in the arm. authorities said.
A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the leg, arm and abdomen while walking on Virginia Avenue. He was conscious and breathing. No other information was released.
