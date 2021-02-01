(KCTV) - Today is a day to let freedom ring, because it's officially National Freedom Day.
February 1st, 1865 is the day President Lincoln signed the 13th amendment, outlawing slavery in the United States.
A former slave in Philadelphia named Richard Robert Wright Senior pushed for the creation of National Freedom Day to celebrate.
President Harry Truman signed the bill proclaiming February 1st as national freedom day in 1948.
For many years, National Freedom Day was marked in Philadelphia with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Liberty Bell.
Many American towns host festivals and celebrations, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.