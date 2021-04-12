(CNN) — Una persona murió y otra resultó herida después de un tiroteo frente al hospital Henry Dunant en París el lunes, dijo a CNN una fuente policial con conocimiento de la investigación.
Se reportaron varios disparos y las dos víctimas fueron atendidas en el hospital, agregó la fuente.
El atacante huyó en un vehículo de dos ruedas, se desconocen sus motivaciones, dijo también la fuente.
El hospital Henry Dunant está ubicado en París, distrito 16, un barrio próspero de París.
