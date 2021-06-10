(CNN) — Dos personas murieron a tiros dentro de un Publix en Royal Palm Beach, Florida, según la oficina del sheriff del condado de Palm Beach. El atacante también murió, dijeron las autoridades.
En un tuit, la oficina del sheriff dijo que los detectives están en la escena del tiroteo que tuvo lugar este jueves.
“A su llegada, los agentes localizaron a tres personas fallecidas por heridas de bala, un hombre adulto, una mujer adulta y un niño. El atacante es uno de los fallecidos”, decía el tuit.
Las autoridades dijeron que este no fue «un incidente de un atacante activo».
