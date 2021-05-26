(CNN) — La policía de San José, California, respondió este miércoles a un tiroteo cerca del centro en la avenida Younger y la calle San Pedro, según un tuit del Departamento de Policía de San José.
«El tirador fue abatido», tuiteó el sheriff del condado de Santa Clara en una breve actualización.
«Los agentes están actualmente en la escena para una investigación activa de un tirador en el área de 100 W. Younger Ave, SJ», según un tuit de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Santa Clara.
El sheriff advierte que las personas no deben acercarse a la zona. «Escena activa, tenga cuidado».
