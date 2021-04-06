(CNN) — En Maryland, EE.UU., la policía de Frederick está «en la escena respondiendo a un atacante activo en la cuadra 8400 de Progress Drive» el martes por la mañana, según un tuit del departamento.
«Actualmente hay dos víctimas y un sospechoso ha sido neutralizado», decía el tuit.
Noticia en desarrollo…
