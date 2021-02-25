We're only two months into the new year, and everything is still just as strange as 2020.
The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are shaping up to be no exception to that trend.
The high-spirited, often unpredictable (and boozy) event, where film and television creatives come together to be honored by some 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be live and — like most everything else these days — largely virtual in the ongoing pandemic.
There will be no red carpet or audience of nominees crowded at tables in the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, leading the festivities for a fourth time, will be separate but together, as it were, on two different coasts.
The unusual setup is befitting of this most unusual year. Instead of flocking to movie theaters, we streamed blockbuster hits from home on whatever screens we had — big or small. TV pivoted plot lines to cover our reality, Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. We binge-watched a lot, and some of those shows we obsessed over were just as strange as the times we're living. (I'm looking at you, "Tiger King.")
Thankfully, we'll have Fey and Poehler to offer us some comic relief on Sunday. If we're lucky, they'll have us laughing through the night, reminding us there are still good things in the world that are worth a smile.
Follow CNN all night long for complete coverage. The Golden Globes air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
For your (Golden Globes) weekend
Three things to watch:
The Golden Globe best drama and musical or comedy motion picture nominees
This week's special edition of Pop Life will get you ready for the Globes. The good news is you can stream almost all of them at home right now. Some of these might even snag some Oscar nominations, so better get a head start.
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
• "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" — streaming on Amazon
• "Hamilton" — streaming on Disney+
• "Music" — available for a fee on YouTube, Apple TV+ and Amazon
• "Palm Springs" — streaming on Hulu
• "The Prom" — streaming on Netflix
Best Motion Picture — Drama
• "The Father" — premieres in a limited release Friday
• "Mank" — streaming on Netflix
• "Nomadland" — streaming on Hulu
• "Promising Young Woman" — available for a fee on YouTube, Apple TV+ and Amazon
• "The Trial of the Chicago 7" — streaming on Netflix
Two things to listen to:
The Golden Globe best original song and score nominees
Go ahead and expect some of this music to be stuck in your head. (I may or may not have listened to the "Tenet" soundtrack on my morning jog.)
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
• "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"
• "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
• "Io Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"
• "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami"
• "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
• Alexandre Desplat for "The Midnight Sky"
• Ludwig Göransson for "Tenet"
• James Newton Howard for "News of the World"
• Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor for "Mank"
• Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor for "Soul"
One thing to talk about:
CNN's Brian Lowry wrote that events like the Globes still give ammunition for that friend of yours who has been urging you to watch "Ted Lasso" or "The Flight Attendant," even if that means anteing up for a subscription.
Especially this year, the nominations underscore that whatever the new normal will look like for the entertainment industry after the pandemic, "normal" won't be a term that applies to this year's awards season.
Something to sip on (during the Globes)
We asked some of our friends around CNN what their favorite snack, drink and attire are for at-home Golden Globes viewing. May this give you inspiration for your own Sunday night fun.
Poppy Harlow, CNN Newsroom anchor
Snack: Anything not exactly healthy!
Drink: Anything around 40-proof 🙂 **I mean ... milk!
Attire: My favorite Metallica T-shirt
Miguel Marquez, CNN national correspondent
Snack: Bittersweet chocolate mousse pie from a local bakery
Drink: Champagne
Attire: Bathrobe
Erin Burnett, Erin Burnett OutFront anchor
Snack: Popcorn
Drink: Red wine
Attire: Supersoft pants
Laura Jarrett, Early Start anchor
Snack: Potato chips
Drink: Sauvignon blanc
Attire: What I have affectionately labeled my "soft" pants, aka pants with a wide elastic waistband
