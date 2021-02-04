(CNN) -- The poet that wowed a nation on inauguration day is getting her own Time magazine cover.
Amanda Gorman is being featured on the Time magazine edition highlighting black creators.
The National Youth Poet Laureate gained worldwide fame for reciting her poem "The Hill We Climb" during the January 20th ceremony.
Gorman also sits down with former first lady Michelle Obama.
The publication hits stands on Friday.
