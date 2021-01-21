Tim McGraw wasn't so sure about Taylor Swift naming a song after him

Tim McGraw did not feel like a spring chicken when he learned that Taylor Swift was naming a song named after him.
As you may recall, Swift's debut single, "Tim McGraw," was released in 2006 off her self-titled album.
"I thought, have I gotten to that age now to where they're singing songs about me? Does that mean I've jumped the shark a bit? Is everything still cool?" he told Apple Music Country.
But then he changed his tune.
"And then I realized that somebody had told me that she was in her seventh-grade math class when she wrote the song, so it made me feel a little bit better about that because she was so young writing it. So I didn't feel like I was that terribly old," he said.
It ended up being the beginning of a friendship that led to them collaborating on McGraw's 2013 song, "Highway Don't Care."
Since then, Swift has gone on to become one of the biggest names in music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.