Tiger Woods' SUV crash was caused by speed and an inability to negotiate a curve, Los Angeles County sheriff says

Six weeks after golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the main causes of the crash were speed and Woods' inability to negotiate a curve.
Woods was driving a Genesis SUV around 7 a.m. February 23 when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled over.
He likely mistook the gas pedal for the brakes, and no braking was detected, Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. James Powers said. The car hit the tree, went airborne did a "pirouette" before It landed.
The SUV was traveling about 75 mph when it struck the tree, Villanueva said.
After weeks in the hospital, Woods has been recovering at home.
"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods tweeted in March.
"I am so grateful for the support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.