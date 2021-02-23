(CNN) — Tiger Woods resultó herido en una colisión de tráfico de «vuelco de un solo vehículo» y fue liberado a través de pinzas hidráulicas de rescate, dijo el martes el Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Los Ángeles (LASD) en un comunicado.
El vehículo de Woods volcó esta mañana en la frontera de Rolling Hills Estates y Rancho Palos Verdes. LASD dice que su vehículo viajaba hacia el norte por Hawthorne Boulevard en Blackhorse Road cuando se estrelló. Woods fue trasladado a un hospital local por sus heridas.
La investigación del accidente está en curso.
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021
