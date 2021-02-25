There are a few moments, iconic and immediately recognizable, that define Tiger Woods' history in the public eye.
There's Tiger, fists held high in his Sunday red, roaring in victory as he sank the 16th hole at the Masters in 2005 where he would eventually win his fourth open.
Almost 15 years later, a nearly identical scene, on the same course, when he won the 2019 Masters and completed what is considered one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.
Some of the moments in between have been far less jubilant.
Injuries. Substance abuse rumors. An ignominious mugshot from a 2017 DUI arrest.
In late 2009, a string of lurid and shocking infidelity claims eventually led to his divorce from wife Elin Woods, the withdrawal of several sponsors and a temporary absence from golf.
Months of rabid press coverage revealed in discomfiting detail the extent of his sexual behavior and upended the image of the Tiger the world knew: Charmed, wholesome, bordering on perfection.
No one is perfect. It's a phrase that has been used time and time again to excuse or justify the mistakes of people in the public eye. What kind of imperfections are forgivable, exactly, have changed greatly since Woods' first scandal in 2009.
But there's something intensely personal about Woods' struggles, and through every hill and valley of his career, he has remained one of the rare figures for whom people are still moved to root for, time and time again, despite deeply human flaws.
More than an athlete ...
It's hard to understate the importance of Woods to the golf community and beyond. He is, as NBA star Dwayne Wade recently said, the GOAT; the Greatest of All Time. But there's more to his legacy than greatness.
"I picked up a golf club, like many in the Black community, because of Tiger Woods," Wade said during a recent NBA pregame show, summarizing in one sentence decades of Woods' deep cultural impact.
Though Woods doesn't often use his platform to comment on social or political issues, his place as a peerless Black icon is immovable.
"Tiger Woods is ours," Terence Moore, a sports columnist and commentator, wrote for CNN. "For many African-Americans, he'll remain an icon forever, no matter his personal struggles or political choices."
Moore says little could tarnish the magic Black viewers felt watching Tiger Woods win his first Masters in 1997 in his iconic red shirt, as if, Moore writes, "to place racism in his sport on high alert."
... but mortal nonetheless
Tiger's early days as a golf phenom had a truly heroic air about them. Here was a young, charismatic Black player with deep family ties -- his father, Earl Woods, was his coach and mentor in his early championship days. He had the skills, the iconic look, and the whole world of golf in the palm of his hands.
But what happened in 2009 set the stage for the next frustrating decade of Woods' career.
Following his win in the 2008 US Open, Woods wouldn't win another major championship until his roundly satisfying Masters victory in 2019, at the age of 45.
Between these times, Woods was as much a tabloid figure as he was a golfer, though he continued to play and fall short of the greatness he showed in the late 90s and early 2000s.
By 2013, the clouds of his infidelity scandal had begun to lift, but his comeback was cut short by an elbow injury, and then repeated back injuries and chronic pain that plagued him for years.
Eventually, the physical struggles were joined by another personal one.
In 2017, Woods was arrested for driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida. He claimed he had improperly taken pain medication, but rumors abounded nonetheless.
The mugshot from his arrest was a portrait of a fallen hero; tired, aging and in pain.
His career was over, experts seemed to agree.
"I don't know if we ever had a greater athlete fall so, so far from glory," commentator Shannon Sharpe said.
Following his arrest, Woods' fellow athletes were loathe to discuss the personal matters of a man they so clearly considered, if not a hero, a deeply respected peer.
"Four back surgeries, how can we know what that's like," fellow golfer Bill Haas said at the time. "Obviously, he's dealing with a lot. People jump to conclusions. A lot of them are wrong."
Golf star Bubba Watson, who grew up watching Woods win his first championships and has marked him as a major influence in his life, said the golf community was worried about him, as a friend.
"Look, we all have our dark places, and Tiger is human, which everyone seems to forget," Watson said.
Through it all, a relatable legend
It is both his larger-than-life influence and his humanity, laid bare for all to see, that has kept Woods a sympathetic figure through it all.
A great athlete contending with the limits of their body is a relatable tale taken to dramatically high stakes.
Who hasn't felt the betrayal of time and fate?
Even Woods' more egregious behavior -- infidelity, sex addiction -- felt more like the failings of a man at war with himself rather than other people.
And when weighed against his contributions to the culture and the sport, the idea of seeing Tiger win is equally about watching him succeed on a personal level as it is watching the prophecy of his early success, and all that it promised, play out once more.
How sweet it was, then, for his fans and fellow athletes to see him take a victory at the 2019 Masters, to sweep his son up into an embrace the same way his own late father had embraced him in those early days, when all we knew was Tiger, the myth, and did not yet have to reconcile with Tiger, the actual man.
This is the reason Woods' car crash is so acutely devastating. Here he stood, ready to return to the greatness that was all but promised to him. And again, he was cut down. First, by another back surgery earlier this year, and now, this.
"Prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback," wrote NFL star Julian Edelman on Twitter.
"Fight [Tiger Woods] like the champion you are," wrote Mike Tyson. "for your kids and the world."
Though Woods' path forward is unclear, what is clear is how many people are rooting for him, for his legacy, and for all the years of his influence and greatness to rise again with one more shining, improbable victory.
