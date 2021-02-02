KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tico Sports is teaming up with the NFL to provide the official audio broadcast of the Super Bowl in Spanish to listeners in the Kansas City market.
The broadcast can be heard on KCWJ 1030 Real Country, the Kansas City Chiefs app, NFL Game Day Pass and the Kansas City Chiefs and Tico Sports websites.
This will be Tico’s second year broadcasting the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Metro.
Coverage will begin about 5:30 p.m. live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.
