OVERLAND PARK, KS -- Event Ticket Reseller, TicketSmarter, has partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will donate $1 from every transaction made on their website.
The partnership is through September 2020 and the ticket company has committed to donating $250,000 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"It allows TicketSmarter to give back to the community. Cancer affects everyone and when it affects a child, it is devastating for the child and their family. We support their efforts to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer," said Jeff Goodman, CEO of TicketSmarter.
Goodman has always been committed to philanthropy. In the past, his company has donated to numerous causes including the American Heart Association, Hope House in Kansas City, National Parkinson Foundation, American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House and many other great charities.
Goodman said that when they started the company in 2019 he wanted the opportunity to give back.
"My wife, Heather, primary focus when starting this company in 2019 was to create a company that allowed us the opportunity to be able to give back to the communities we support. Our company focuses on allowing our customers the ability to experience the power and excitement of live events. But, families that are dealing with a crisis like this many times do not get the opportunity to relax and enjoy a live performance, whatever it might be. By donating a dollar from every transaction to St. Jude Children's Research Hosptial, we can help support their efforts to cure this disease and others that affect so many children all over the world," he said."
Recently a family that is currently going through treatments wanted to see Hugh Jackman perform live.
TicketSmarter helped this family by surprising them with their wishes.
"We hope to grow our partnership with St Jude Children's Research Hospital. We will continue to look at every opportunity where we can assist. We will continue to donate $1 from each purchase as well as donate tickets to families affected by this terrible disease. We were able to recently help a family here in Kansas City that has a child that is 2 years old who is battling cancer. Many people do not realize the impact on the entire family that these diseases cause. If we can provide an outlet to these families so they can, even for just a couple hours, step away from this disease, then we have been able to help in some way. This particular family, the mom, and sibling wanted to see Hugh Jackman, so we provided them 2 tickets to be able to go see the performance," Goodman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.