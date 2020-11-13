KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One of Kansas City’s biggest charity events, Thundergong, is going virtual this year.

Shawnee Mission West grad Jason Sudeikis and friends will put together an online show.

The lineup includes Idina Menzel, Camila Cabello, Seth Meyers, Blake Shelton and Wynonna Judd among others.

Tickets are not needed for the event. The music show is free.

Organizers will as viewers for donations. The benefit concert raises funds for the Steps of Faith Foundation. Steps of Faith is a non-profit organization that provides prosthetics and care to amputees.

Since 2017, Thundergong has raised nearly $850,000 for the foundation.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 14.

