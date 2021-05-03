Bobby Unser, winner of the 1968, 1975 and 1981 Indianapolis 500s, passed away Sunday at age 87 at his New Mexico home.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced his death in a news release Monday.
Unser is one of 10 drivers to win the prestigious Indy 500 at least three times and was the first driver to win the race in three different decades, a feat later matched by Rick Mears.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
