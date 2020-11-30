KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three more Mid-Continent Library branches are closed. This is due to COVID-19 exposures. The Blue Springs North, Grain Valley, and Oak Grove locations closed Monday, November 30.
These now make ten Mid-Continent Library locations to be temporarily closed down.
Here is a list of the other branches that are currently closed. You can also see when the possible exposure dates were of each closed branch.
