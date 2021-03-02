KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The pressure is on to get K-12 teachers and childcare providers vaccinated as more and more school boards opt to bring back in-person learning.
Children’s Mercy announced it will begin vaccinating educators in Missouri this month, as the state moves into Phase 1B – Tier 3 starting March 15.
“If we can give them a sense of feeling more comfortable, that’s just icing on the cake for us because we’ve helped them so much with the mitigation strategies,” said Dr. Jennifer Watts, the Medical Director of Emergency Management for Children’s Mercy. “It’s really rewarding to see this last piece fall into place to hopefully get all of our kids back in school safely.”
The pediatric hospital is set to partner with Truman Medical Center and the Jackson County Health Department to administer doses. Truman Medical Center announced plans earlier this year to work with the Kansas City, Center, Hickman Mills, Independence, Fort Osage, North Kansas City and Raytown school districts.
“A lot of us that have been working so closely in the region for this long, all of our goal is to get people vaccinated as quick as possible. As soon as we get it, we will get it into people’s arms,” said Watts.
Children’s Mercy is currently working with the six public school districts and 40 private schools in Johnson County to administer vaccines to teachers. The medical staff reports it gave out nearly 10,000 first doses to educators in the county as of March 1.
Staff for the Olathe and Blue Valley districts have been offered vaccine clinics.
Shawnee Mission School District employees are next on the list to receive doses.
Middle and high school students will switch to in-person learning full time March 22. The Shawnee Mission School board voted move from the hybrid learning model at a district meeting Feb. 22.
The school district surveyed all staff to find out who would be interested in taking the vaccine. It used the results to create a tier system. First to receive the vaccine were staff who are health professionals. Next, the staff who have direct contact with students in the classroom and cafeteria settings. The remaining staff were offered the vaccine by age, beginning with those 65 and older.
District officials expect all staff to be able to get the first dose of the vaccine by the end of March.
