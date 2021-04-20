Here's an exchange Tuesday morning between CNN "New Day" anchor Brianna Keilar and former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (bolding is mine):
Keilar: "I wonder when you hear what the former speaker said here -- he says he doesn't recognize the Republican Party of today. Sir, do you?"
Cantor: "Brianna, it's good to be with you, and congratulations on the show.
"Listen, I don't doubt for a second that the level of craziness has increased in Washington over the last few years in both parties. But certainly, when we were serving back during the Obama administration, there was plenty of indicators that we had an extreme element on both sides of the aisle.
"One of the things that happened early on in the Obama administration was he laid down the gauntlet with his so-called stimulus bill and drew the party line really brightly, which encouraged some of this backlash on the extreme end of the spectrums on our sides and his."
So, if I'm reading this right -- and I'm pretty sure I am -- Cantor is saying the reason that we have had the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the election of a president who weaponized resentment and racism, and almost 150 Republican members of Congress objecting to the 2020 Electoral College results despite zero evidence of fraud is because Barack Obama pushed a stimulus package back in his first term?
Riiiiiiight.
(Sidebar: If you are looking for the real roots of our current partisan morass, start with the impeachment of Bill Clinton in 1998. That's the beginning of where we are now.)
Cantor's blaming of Obama's stimulus plan for the current state of affairs was part of a broader both-sides-do-it! case he was making."I don't doubt for a second that the level of craziness has increased in Washington over the last few years in both parties," he said.
But, again, he's wrong on that broader point too. Yes, both parties in Congress have become more polarized in recent decades. But the polarization is asymmetrical. Meaning that Republicans have, on average, moved much further to the ideological right than Democrats have moved to the left.
As Thomas Mann and Norm Ornstein wrote back in 2012 (long before the idea of "President Donald Trump" was anything but a punchline):
"The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition."
What Mann and Ornstein described almost a decade ago as the problem with the GOP (and politics more broadly) has worsened exponentially since then.
Yes, there are liberals who say and do things that are far outside the mainstream of political thought. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib's pledge to end policing entirely is a recent example.
But, the truth, which I have to believe Cantor knows, is that the blame for our current polarization falls far more heavily on Republicans than Democrats. Or President Obama's stimulus bill.
The Point: Both-side-ism is a plague in American politics. We have facts. We have data. We have public pronouncements. Let's follow where those lead us -- and worry less about playing "fair."
