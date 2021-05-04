The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn is either a) his white hair b) his preference for cowboy boots or c) "Big John."
It is not "Congress' most prolific tweeter."
And yet, that's exactly what Cornyn is, according to an analysis done by Hamilton Place Strategies of the first three months (and 157,757 tweets!) of social media activity by members of Congress.
Cornyn, in fact, ran circles -- tweeted circles? -- around his competition. Between January 1 and March 31, Cornyn sent a whopping 2,198 tweets, more than double the second-place Republican finisher (Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs at 1,006 tweets.)
The most active tweeter on the Democratic side was Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans (no, not the Red Sox great) who sent 1,740 tweets over the first three months of 2021.
Interestingly, Cornyn was one of six senators in the top 10 GOP tweeters. Only Chuck Schumer, who sent the 10th most tweets on the Democratic side, broke into the top 10 for congressional Democrats.
But it's the sheer number of tweets from Cornyn that stand out in the HPS analysis. As Texas Monthly noted earlier this week Cornyn's pace breaks down to roughly one tweet for every hour of the day. Every day between January 1 and March 31.
And what is he tweeting? Again, Texas Monthly provides some insight:
"Cornyn's tweets come in a variety of forms: the personal (remember his brisket?), the cryptic (often unattributed excerpts from articles he's read), and the snarky ("It's summer, Chuck," he wrote in response to a 2019 tweet from Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer noting that July was the hottest month ever recorded on the planet). Sometimes Cornyn wants to push a policy position such as border reform, sometimes he wants to let you into his life, and sometimes he just wants to make fun of his rivals with a beer."
What's clear is that Cornyn expects other politicians to meet the high bar he has set for tweeting. He recently made national headlines when he quoted a Politico story that said President Joe Biden's tweets were "limited" and "unimaginably conventional," adding: "Invites the question: is he really in charge?"
Does it?
The Point: Cornyn clearly loves Twitter. But maybe he loves it too much?
