FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- With eviction protections no longer in place for most Americans, as many as 3.5 million households could lose their homes. Hundreds of thousands are tenants or renters who have been waiting for financial assistance for months. Organizations offering renters assistance in the KC metro are seeing the influx in eviction notices and the dire situation for families about to lose their home.
Traditionally, Metro Lutheran Ministries, MLM, helps families based on who applied first, but has shifted its focus to families being served eviction notices. Becky Poitras is the Development Director for MLM, she says they are trying to guarantee families stability.
“This is the worst we have seen it so far during the pandemic, but we make no bones about it, '' said Poitras, who thinks the need will get worse if the organization can’t stay ahead of it. if we can’t stay ahead of it.
Data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says 23 percent of renters in Kansas face extremely low income and in Missouri 27 percent of renters face extremely low income.
“We are really bracing for a slew of court filings, for an increase in phone calls, an increase in people who have been served eviction notices,” said Poitras.
MLM recommends tenants prepare all the necessary paperwork before filing for assistance. This will help the application move faster through the queue.
