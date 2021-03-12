Click here for updates on this story
BALTIMORE (WBAL ) -- Baltimore resident Aurea Torres celebrated a monumental occasion: her 100th birthday.
One of 14 children, Torres survived malaria in her native Puerto Rico, worked tirelessly in the textile district of New York, and left Spanish Harlem to settle in Baltimore.
Torres has five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
When asked what her secret was, Torres said: "I don't have a secret. This is the grace of God."
She says God gave her this life to live.
