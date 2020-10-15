In June, when a series of racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic comments made by Georgia Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene came to light, GOP House leaders stepped in.
"These comments are appalling, and Leader McCarthy has no tolerance for them," a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Politico.
"The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don't reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great," added House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, noting that he planned to back Greene's opponent in the August runoff.
Fast forward to Thursday, when Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler touted -- to anyone who would listen -- the fact that she had just secured Greene's endorsement in her pitched battle in the Peach State.
"I'm so proud to have this strong, conservative fighter on Team Kelly!" tweeted Loeffler, with a picture of herself and Greene.
What changed between June and now? Certainly not Greene's views. As CNN wrote last month:
"[Greene] has also suggested that President Barack Obama is Muslim, called Jewish billionaire and liberal philanthropist George Soros a Nazi, and questioned whether a plane really crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11."
Oh, and did I mention that Greene is also public supporter of QAnon, the wild Internet-based conspiracy theory that suggests President Donald Trump was recruited by the military to run for president and drive pedophile Satanists embedded in the upper echelons of the government out? (Yes, for real.)
What's changed is how Republican elected officials are reacting to Greene.
Rather than condemning her, most have gone silent -- including McCarthy and Scalise -- as Greene won, overwhelmingly, in the August GOP runoff and her Democratic opponent dropped from the race, ensuring that she is coming to Congress.
Others, like Loeffler, have openly embraced Greene because, well, she is popular among the base and one of Trump's most loyal allies.
But, remember what Greene actually believes -- and has said publicly. And what Republicans are now signed on as supporting.
The Point: The capitulation of Republicans to Trumpism -- even its most radical form like Greene -- will have consequences, particularly if the President loses in 19 days.
