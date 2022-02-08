KANSAS CITY, MO -- Thieves stole from an Independence man twice in the same day by stealing two of his vehicles.
David Jischke said it all started when he hopped out of his truck to clock-in at work. He says surveillance video showed two men pulled into the lot driving a vehicle without license plates. The suspects took off with his truck and his set of keys.
Jischke said he felt safe parking in a gated parking lot at his job to clock in for years. His employer is off the beaten path near Chouteau Trafficway and Front Street in Kansas City. He believes two thieves were likely watching and waiting Friday morning. “They pulled their truck up against the door so I couldn’t come out,” Jischke said.
He was immediately concerned about his set of keys that included a key to his Independence house and keys to his second vehicle. Jischke’s vehicle registration likely tipped the suspects off to where he lived. He changed the locks at his home.
“They took that information and came to my house and saw an opportunity,” Jischke said. “Very bold about how they went about it. They pulled right into my driveway and took off with my car.”
His neighbor’s surveillance video showed the suspects stealing his car. They did not use his stolen Z71 Chevy Silverado truck to steal his Chrysler 300 C. “They had a different vehicle. That would have made me really upset,” Jischke said. “That would have been the icing on the cake.”
In hindsight, Jischke wishes he had not left his truck running to clock in. “As smart as you think you are or as wise as you think you are, it can happen to you just as quickly as it happened to me,” Jischke said.
He hopes anyone with information about his stolen vehicles will help police catch the suspects to possibly prevent someone else from getting their vehicle stolen. He still can’t believe he was targeted twice. “You know, things can always be worse,” Jischke said. “You got to be grateful for what you have.”
Last year in Kanas City, Mo, 4,152 vehicles were reported stolen.
