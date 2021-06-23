Click here for updates on this story
FRESNO, California (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for two people accused of stealing rent checks from a mobile home park.
It happened at the Sunnyside Mobile Home Park on Tulare Avenue in east central Fresno.
Investigators released a still image of surveillance video showing the suspects right after they used an object to fish out multiple checks from the rent drop box.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Fresno Police Department or Valley Crime Stoppers.
