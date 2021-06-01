Click here for updates on this story
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KTVT) -- Police in Southlake are looking for a man who stole a bike from the REI store at 1011 East Southlake Boulevard.
It happened the afternoon of May 15. The suspect asked if he could do a test run on a champagne-colored Cannondale Jekyll Carbon 129 bike worth $6,374.73.
Despite the store’s policy of taking an ID or driver’s license before a customer test rides a bike, workers allowed it. But the suspect rode out the front door and never returned.
Police described him as clean-shaven Hispanic/Latin male who’s about 6’ tall.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.